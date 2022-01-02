Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

On this day in 2014: Cardiff appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new manager

By Press Association
January 2 2022, 6.00am
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was named Cardiff manager in 2014 (Phil Cole/PA)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was named Cardiff manager in 2014 (Phil Cole/PA)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he had received advice from Sir Alex Ferguson after being confirmed as the new Cardiff manager in place of Malky Mackay.

The then 40-year-old had been Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman’s first choice from the outset, despite his relatively limited managerial experience with Norwegian club Molde.

Solskjaer said: “I have had good contact with the gaffer (Ferguson). He has wished me all the best and given me some good advice as he always does.

Soccer – Sky Bet Championship – Fulham v Cardiff City – Craven Cottage
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he had received advice from Sir Alex Ferguson (Phil Cole/PA)

“When you worked for him you could ask him for advice and I had a good conversation with him.”

Despite concerns over the influence of owner Vincent Tan, Solskjaer made it clear he has received assurances that he would be the main man when it came to football,

“I have had great chats with the owner and Mehmet and they have told me they want me to be in charge of the football and for me I do not need any more confirmation,” Solskjaer added.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Liverpool v Cardiff City – Anfield
Solskjaer replaced the departed Malky Mackay (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I go into this with my eyes open and I want the fans to be proud of us when we go on the pitch.

“I will only ask my players for 100 percent, which was hammered down to me with the gaffer and Roy Keane at Manchester United. We can forgive mistakes as long as we have a go and enjoy playing in the Premier League.

“I felt I needed to be back here and I want to stay for the long, long term.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier