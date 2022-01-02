Lionel Messi one of four PSG players to test positive for Covid-19

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lionel Messi is among four Paris St Germain players who have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from the winter break.

Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala, as well as one member of staff, are also isolating after contracting the virus.

Messi, 34, used the winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his wife.

Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated Messi was still in Argentina and would not travel until he had tested negative, meaning he was unable to put a date on his possible return to action.

PSG, who last played against Lorient on December 22 in a 1-1 draw, are due to face fourth-tier Vannes FC in a Coupe de France tie on Monday.

Neymar will also be absent for that match as he is continuing his recovery from injury in Brazil.