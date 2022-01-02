Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Second arrest in connection with fatal stabbing of teenager in park

By Press Association
January 2 2022, 1.42pm
Police activity at Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London (PA)
Police activity at Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London (PA)

A second teenager has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old in a south London park.

Zaian Aimable-Lina died at the scene of the attack in Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London, shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder late on Saturday and is being held at a south London police station, the Metropolitan Police said.

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday and has since been released on bail to a date in late January.

Ashburton Park stabbing
Zaian Aimable-Lina has been named as the 15-year-old who was stabbed to death on Thursday at Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Officers called to reports of an assault in Ashburton Park found Zaian with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of the police and the London Ambulance Service he was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.36pm, Scotland Yard said.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard made a direct appeal on Saturday for information about the local boy’s death.

He said: “My thoughts continue to be with Zaian’s family and friends as they cope with this tragic loss.

“My team are continuing to work around the clock so that we can give Zaian’s family the answers they deserve.

“Zaian’s death has sent shockwaves through the local community and London as a whole.

“He was just 15 years old and had his whole life ahead of him and we need the community to work with us to bring those responsible to justice.

“No matter how insignificant you may think it, if you have information that can help, you must do the right thing and contact us immediately.”

A second fatal stabbing, this time of a 16-year-old boy in Yiewsley, west London, less than an hour later on Thursday evening, made 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teenage homicides in London.

The victim of the second stabbing has yet to be named, and no arrests have been confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

