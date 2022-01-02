Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Thunderstorms forecast to hit parts of England and Wales after mild weekend

By Press Association
January 2 2022, 2.14pm Updated: January 2 2022, 6.30pm
A fisherman on the beach in Folkestone, Kent, as waves crash against the harbour wall (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A fisherman on the beach in Folkestone, Kent, as waves crash against the harbour wall (Gareth Fuller/PA)

After the UK’s warmest New Year on record, people could be dashing for their umbrellas, following a warning from the Met Office for heavy thunderstorms in parts of southern England and Wales.

Forecasters said the the fast-moving thunderstorms could result in sudden flooding,  lightning strikes and possible “localised disruption”.

Road closures, power cuts and damage to trees and buildings are possible.

Weather warning for thunderstorms January 2
(PA Graphic)

A  Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place until Sunday at 6pm.

It states: “A band of heavy showers and thunderstorms will move quickly eastwards today, giving a period of intense rain and perhaps 15-20mm of rain in a few places in an hour or less.

“These may be accompanied by lightning, hail and strong winds, with a low risk that some places could see gusts of 50mph.”

The weather warning covers the east of England, London and the south-east, south-west England and parts of Wales.

It follows the unusually mild weather over the New Year weekend that was due to warm subtropical air flowing from the Azores, which pushed temperatures to around 16C at a time of year when they usually reach no more than 7C.

The forecasters also said the warm weather would not last beyond the early part of next week.

Winter weather Jan 2nd 2022
Rowers from the Bristol Gig Club make their way along the River Avon at Conham River Park, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

Warnings for wind and snow are in also in place for northern Scotland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers and strong winds may cause difficult driving conditions on higher routes. Bus, ferry and train services could be affected, with trips taking longer or even being cancelled.

The Met Office warning states: “Frequent snow showers and gusts to severe gale force are expected on Tuesday, leading to travel disruption, particularly for higher routes.”

Angus, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, plus Orkney and Shetland are among the areas that could be affected.

Areas above 200 metres could be among the worst affected, with the snowfall possibly reaching 10-15cm in places.

The weather warning adds:  “In combination with winds gusting 50 to 60mph, perhaps 70mph on exposed summits, temporary blizzard conditions and some drifting of snow on higher-level routes is likely. Gusts of around 70mph on exposed coasts will generate some large waves and dangerous coastal conditions in a few places.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]