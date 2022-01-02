Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sudan security forces kill two people while dispersing protests, doctors report

By Press Association
January 2 2022, 5.58pm
Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Sunday to disperse protesters as thousands rallied against military rule (Marwan Ali/AP)
Sudanese security forces have violently dispersed pro-democracy protesters, killing at least two people, a medical group has said. The demonstrations were the latest against a military coup that rattled the country’s fragile transition to democracy.

Thousands had taken to the streets in Khartoum and other cities across the country to denounce the October takeover and a subsequent deal that reinstated the prime minister but sidelined the pro-democracy movement.

The Sudan Doctors Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement, said one of the dead was hit “violently” on his head while taking part in a protest march in Khartoum. The second was shot in his chest in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman, it added.

Activist Nazim Sirag said security forces used tear gas and sound grenades to disperse protesters, and chased them along side streets across the capital.

Other cities where protests took place included Port Sudan and Nyala in the Darfur region.

Sudan
Allegations surfaced last month of sexual violence against female protesters (Marwan Ali/AP)

The protests took place despite tightened security and blocked bridges and roads in Khartoum and Omdurman. Internet connections were also disrupted before the protests, according to the advocacy group NetBlocks. Authorities have used such tactics repeatedly since the coup on October 25.

Saturday’s fatalities have brought the death toll among protesters since the coup to at least 56, according to the medical group. Hundreds have also been wounded.

Allegations surfaced last month of sexual violence including rape and gang rape by security forces against female protesters, according to the United Nations.

The ruling sovereign council has vowed to investigate the violence against the protesters.

The October military takeover upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule following a popular uprising that forced the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a former UN official seen as the civilian face of Sudan’s transitional government, was reinstated in November amid international pressure in a deal that calls for an independent technocratic Cabinet under military oversight led by him.

That deal, however, was rejected by the pro-democracy movement, which insists that power be handed over to a fully civilian government tasked with leading the transition.

Mr Hamdok defended the November deal with the military, saying that it was meant to preserve achievements his government had made in the past two years, and to “protect our nation from sliding to a new international isolation”.

