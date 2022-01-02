Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elderly man dies after his electric scooter crashes into parked cars

By Press Association
January 2 2022, 6.36pm Updated: January 2 2022, 7.02pm
Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA)
A 74-year-old man has died after his electric scooter collided with two parked cars on New Year’s Day.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to reports of the crash on Springfield Road in Tameside, just east of Manchester, at around 1.40pm on Saturday.

The force said the man had been riding on the road when he collided with the cars.

Emergency services attended but the scooter rider was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Sergeant Marie Eldred, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, has appealed for witnesses.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family as they come to terms with this incredibly tragic loss,” she said.

“This collision happened in the middle of the day so we are hopeful that there are a number of witnesses who may have dashcam or CCTV footage.”

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2518 of 01/01/22.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

