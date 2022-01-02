Elderly man dies after his electric scooter crashes into parked cars

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 74-year-old man has died after his electric scooter collided with two parked cars on New Year’s Day.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to reports of the crash on Springfield Road in Tameside, just east of Manchester, at around 1.40pm on Saturday.

The force said the man had been riding on the road when he collided with the cars.

Emergency services attended but the scooter rider was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Sergeant Marie Eldred, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, has appealed for witnesses.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family as they come to terms with this incredibly tragic loss,” she said.

“This collision happened in the middle of the day so we are hopeful that there are a number of witnesses who may have dashcam or CCTV footage.”

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2518 of 01/01/22.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.