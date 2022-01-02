Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering 16-year-old boy in west London

By Press Association
January 2 2022, 9.16pm
Police activity at Philpot’s Farm open space, close to Heather Lane in Yiewsley, Hillingdon, west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenage boy was fatally stabbed in west London earlier this week.

The Metropolitan Police force has said officers arrested the boy at an address in Hillingdon on Sunday and he is being held in custody.

Officers attended reports of a 16-year-old suffering a puncture wound at Philpot’s Farm open space close to Heather Lane in Yiewsley, Hillingdon, just after 7.30pm on Thursday.

London Ambulance Service paramedics were also at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at around 8.25pm.

The victim’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers, have been informed.

Police activity at Philpot’s Farm Open Space (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Formal identification has yet to take place.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, who is leading the investigation, described the arrest as “a significant development” and appealed for witnesses to the incident.

He said: “While this arrest is a significant development in our investigation, we continue to fully explore all available lines of inquiry.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of a young man who has lost his life to senseless violence.

“We are committed to doing all we can to secure justice for them by finding the person or people responsible.

“I would urge anyone who has information and who has not yet spoken to the police to come forward.

“What you know could be the thing that makes the difference in this case.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4266 or on 101, quoting reference 5666/30DEC.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Zaian Aimable-Lina, 15, also died on the same day after he was stabbed at Ashburton Park in Croydon, south London.

He was pronounced dead at 7.36pm, and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

