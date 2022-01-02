Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK & World

Biden vows to respond ‘decisively’ if Russia invades Ukraine

By Press Association
January 2 2022, 11.26pm
President Joe Biden held talks with Ukraine’s president (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
President Joe Biden held talks with Ukraine's president (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

President Joe Biden has held talks with Ukraine’s leader over the Russian troop build-up near the border, promising that the US and allies will act “decisively” if Russia invades.

Mr Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call came as the US and Western allies prepared for a series of diplomatic meetings to try to de-escalate a crisis that Moscow said could rupture ties with Washington.

“President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement following the call.

Ms Psaki added that Mr Biden underscored his commitment to the principle of “nothing about you without you”, the tenet that it will not negotiate policy that impacts Europe without its allies’ input.

New Year Russia Putin
Vladimir Putin has been warned not to invade Ukraine (Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Biden has spoken of hitting Russia with economy-jarring sanctions if it moves on Ukraine’s territory, but he said last month that US military action is not on the table.

The Kremlin has demanded that any further expansion of Nato exclude Ukraine and other former Soviet countries.

The Russians have also demanded that the military alliance remove offensive weaponry from countries in the region.

The White House has dismissed Russia’s demands as a non-starter. A key principle of the Nato alliance is that membership is open to any qualifying country and no outsider has veto power.

While there is little prospect that Ukraine would be invited into the alliance any time soon, the US and its allies will not rule it out.

Mr Zelenskyy said in a Twitter posting after Sunday’s call that “keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization were discussed”.

“We appreciate the unwavering support,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

The United States has made little progress in efforts to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to ease tensions.

Senior US and Russian officials are scheduled to meet on January 9-10 in Geneva to discuss the situation.

Those talks are to be followed by meetings at the Nato-Russia Council, and at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

