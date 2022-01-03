Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Girl, 14, killed by car on New Year’s Eve was family’s ‘brightest star’

By Press Association
January 3 2022, 9.38am
(West Midlands Police/PA)

Tributes have been paid to a 14-year-old girl who died on New Year’s Eve after she was hit by a car driven by a suspected drug-driver.

Olivia Kolek was described by her family as their “brightest star” after she was struck by a grey Mercedes in Rowley Regis, Sandwell, at about 4.45pm on Friday, West Midlands Police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene in Rowley Regis (Matthew Cooper/PA)

A family statement, released through police, said: “Our love, our heart, our life. We will love you forever and longer.

“She had a lot of plans for so many things to do.

“She was the brightest star in our life.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this time.”

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs and has been released under investigation while police carry out further inquiries.

Witnesses, including anyone with dashcam footage of the Mercedes before the crash in Station Road, near Rowley Regis station, are urged to contact police by live chat on the West Midlands Police website, or to email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk

