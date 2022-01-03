Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

South Africa Parliament chamber ‘completely gutted’ by fire

By Press Association
January 3 2022, 11.10am
A fire at the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday (Leon Knipe/AP)
A fire at the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday (Leon Knipe/AP)

Fire crews have continued to work at South Africa’s national Parliament complex in Cape Town on Monday after a major fire blazed through the buildings a day earlier, causing extensive damage.

The main chamber of the National Assembly was “completely gutted”, City of Cape Town safety and security official JP Smith said, and parts of the roof had collapsed.

“The entire Parliament complex is severely damaged, waterlogged and smoke damaged,” Mr Smith said.

Firefighters were still working on “hotspots” in the National Assembly building more than 24 hours after the fire started, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Jermaine Carelse said. But the fire crews had been scaled back from around 70 firefighters on Sunday to 20 by Monday morning.

Other buildings in the complex were also damaged by the fire that started early on Sunday morning and spread from an old Parliament building that now houses offices to the National Assembly building.

South Africa Parliament Fire
Firemen spray water on flames erupting from a building at South Africa’s Parliament in Cape Town on Sunday (Jerome Delay/AP)

With grand columns and stately white and red brick buildings, the Parliament complex has been at the centre of South Africa’s history for more than 130 years.

Some of the buildings have weathered British colonialism, the apartheid regime and South Africa’s transition to democracy under the presidency of Nelson Mandela.

A man arrested on Sunday is being questioned in connection with the fire, police said. He is to appear in court on Tuesday and is expected to face charges of breaking and entering, theft and arson, while he will also be charged under South Africa’s National Key Points Act, a security law controlling access to places of national importance and government buildings.

The man had to be rescued from the fire on Sunday, according to South African media reports. Parliament was closed for the holidays and no injuries were reported.

Patricia de Lille, the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, said on Sunday that someone had turned off a valve which prevented a fire sprinkler system from functioning.

She said an investigation into the cause of the fire has been taken over by the Hawks, a South African police unit that deals with serious and high-profile crimes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier