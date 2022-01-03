Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro taken to hospital in Sao Paulo

By Press Association
January 3 2022, 11.56am Updated: January 3 2022, 1.06pm
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro (Raul Spinasse/AP
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital for tests early on Monday after experiencing abdominal discomfort, the government said in a statement.

The hospital where he was admitted, Vila Nova Star, said in a statement the president had an intestinal obstruction and was in stable condition.

Mr Bolsonaro is “doing well” and further information will be provided later, according to the government’s statement.

Mr Bolsonaro posted a photo of himself on Twitter in the hospital bed, giving a thumbs up. He wrote that more tests will be done for a possible surgery.

Mr Bolsonaro, 66, has experienced a series of medical issues since he was stabbed in the abdomen on the campaign trail in 2018.

At the time, the president was operated on by Dr Antonio Luiz Macedo, whose team is overseeing his treatment in Sao Paulo.

Television network Globo reported Dr Macedo himself was on holiday in the Bahamas and awaiting a flight back to Sao Paulo.

The president was admitted to hospital in July for another intestinal obstruction, following days in which he appeared to struggle with speaking at times and said he suffered from hiccups that could go uninterrupted for days.

At the time, he did not require surgery to recover.

Mr Bolsonaro had been on holiday in southern Brazil, and has no public appearances scheduled on Monday.

