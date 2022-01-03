Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Cold weather warning as temperatures to drop from record-breaking seasonal highs

By Press Association
January 3 2022, 1.58pm
Sheep in a snow covered field in Guiseley, West Yorkshire (West Yorkshire/PA)
Sheep in a snow covered field in Guiseley, West Yorkshire (West Yorkshire/PA)

Britons have been warned to expect freezing conditions in the coming days, as the record-breaking mild weather over Christmas and the new year is replaced by sub-zero temperatures.

A cold weather alert is in place for most of northern England, with severe icy conditions and potentially heavy snow from midnight on Tuesday into lunchtime on Thursday.

And there are snow, ice and wind warnings in parts of northern Scotland in the coming days, too.

It comes as warm winds from the mid-Atlantic meant temperatures hovered around the 16C mark in parts of the UK at the turn of the year, making it the warmest New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on record.

Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “Following an exceptionally mild spell, temperatures are set to drop for many in the north of England from late on Monday and into Tuesday.

“This drop in temperatures will spread further south later on Tuesday.

“This change is being brought on by a cold northerly flow, which brings with it the risk of some wintry showers in places in northern England, especially over high ground.

“Minimum temperatures over the next few days are expected to drop below freezing, heightening the risk of some ice formation.”

The UK Health Security Agency urged people to check on vulnerable members of the public in the coming days, including the elderly and those with serious illness.

UKHSA consultant Agostinho Sousa said: “Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with heart and lung problems, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.”

Temperatures are forecast to dip to minus 1C in London on Wednesday night, as well as 0C in Belfast, 1C in Cardiff, and minus 3C in Edinburgh.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier