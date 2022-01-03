Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Turkey’s yearly inflation rate leaps to more than 36%

By Press Association
January 3 2022, 3.14pm
Clients drink tea in a local restaurant in Karakoy ferry terminal in Istanbul (Francisco Seco/AP)
Turkey’s yearly inflation climbed by the fastest pace in 19 years, jumping to 36.08% in December, official data showed.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said the consumer price index increased by 13.58% in December from the previous month, further eroding peoples’ purchasing power.

The yearly increase in food prices was 43.8%, the data showed.

The yearly inflation rate was the highest since September 2002.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party came to power two months later, in November 2002.

Inflation has been rising in the country while the Turkish lira has been slumping to record lows after the country’s central bank, under pressure from Mr Erdogan, cut a key interest rate by five percentage points in September.

The weakened lira has made imports, fuel and everyday items more expensive and has left many in the country of some 84 million struggling to buy food and other basic goods.

Many have been purchasing foreign currencies and gold to protect their savings.

A fishmonger peels prawns as he waits for clients in a street market in Istanbul, Turkey (Francisco Seco/AP)
Last month, Mr Erdogan announced measures to safeguard lira deposits against volatility after the Turkish currency hit an all-time low of 18.36 against the dollar.

The lira rebounded following the announcement but has since lost some of those gains.

The lira depreciated by around 44% against the dollar last year.

Mr Erdogan insists on lowering borrowing costs to boost growth, even though economists argue that higher interest rates is the way to tame soaring prices.

Also on Monday, Mr Erdogan announced that Turkey’s exports increased by 32.9% in 2021, to reach “a record” 225.4 billion US dollars.

Addressing a group of exporters in a televised speech, Mr Erdogan said the figure amounted to a 7.8% narrowing of Turkey’s trade deficit.

Turkey would revise its export target for 2022 to 250 billion US dollars, he added.

Meanwhile, the independent Inflation Research Group, made up of academics and former government officials, put the yearly inflation rate at a much higher 83%.

It said consumer prices rose by 19.35% in December compared with November.

