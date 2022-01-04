Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – January 4

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 5.20am
Many of the nation’s papers carry the latest in the civil sex lawsuit against the Duke of York.

The Guardian, The Independent and the Daily Mirror report the duke’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre, was paid 500,000 US dollars (£370,000) in a legal settlement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A “seismic” hit to household energy bills in the coming months could force some to choose between eating or heating, according to Metro.

The Daily Express and The Times say that Boris Johnson is determined not to introduce further Covid restrictions despite the Omicron outbreak.

i carries fears over the growing Covid staffing crisis in the NHS.

The Financial Times reports Apple has become the first company to be worth 3 trillion US dollars.

The Daily Mail says that commuters and pupils will face “Covid chaos” today with a million Britons currently in isolation.

The Daily Telegraph carries a call from leading vaccine scientist Professor Sir Andrew Pollard to restrict fourth booster shots to the most vulnerable.

And the Daily Star says the plan to try and colonise Mars will lead to cannibalism if astronauts become stranded on the red planet.

