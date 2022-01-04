Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns in Ben Roethlisberger’s last home game By Press Association January 4 2022, 6.36am The Pittsburgh Steelers have beaten the Cleveland Browns 26-14 in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s likely final home game as he capped an 18-year career with the team (Gene J Puskar/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Pittsburgh Steelers have beaten the Cleveland Browns 26-14 in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s likely final home game as he capped an 18-year career with the team. Six-time Pro Bowler Roethlisberger passed for a touchdown and had 123 yards through the air, which was less than the Browns’ Baker Mayfield who passed for 185 yards, at Heinz Field. Big Ben takes a final lap around Heinz Field.What a moment for Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/AzU1AtwkFI— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2022 Diontae Johnson scored the Steelers’ first touchdown in the second quarter and Najee Harris scored the second with only seconds left on the game clock. The Browns only made it onto the scoreboard in the third quarter, as David Njoku made an impressive leaping grab to score a touchdown that was converted by Chase McLaughlin. The Browns looked like they might make a comeback when Harrison Bryant scored, but the visitors could not close the gap before Harris cemented the Steelers’ win. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Aaron Rodgers makes history for Green Bay in Packers’ win over Cleveland Browns Randy Bullock kicks late field goal as Tennessee Titans beat San Francisco 49ers Las Vegas Raiders claim last-gasp win over Covid-hit Cleveland Browns Dallas Cowboys strengthen grip on NFC East with victory over New York Giants