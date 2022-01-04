Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

White blood cells of immune system can fight Omicron, says new study

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 6.52am
T cells, generated both by vaccinations and COVID-19 infections, have been shown to be critical in limiting progression to severe disease by eliminating virus-infected cells and helping with other immune system functions.
T cells, generated both by vaccinations and COVID-19 infections, have been shown to be critical in limiting progression to severe disease by eliminating virus-infected cells and helping with other immune system functions.

A new study has revealed that the white blood cells of the immune system are capable of mounting an immune response against the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Due to Omicron having a higher number of mutations than other Covid variants, it can sometimes slip past the antibodies created by vaccination or infection.

However, if the virus still does enter the body, the white blood cells, known as T-cells, will attack.

The new research, from the University of Melbourne and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), involved investigators analysing over 1,500 fragments of SARS-CoV-2’s viral proteins – called epitopes – that have been found to be recognised by T-cells in recovered Covid-19 patients or after vaccination.

The team’s findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal Viruses, suggest Omicron is unlikely to be able to evade T-cells, adding to a growing body of evidence from research groups around the world who are also investigating T-cell responses to Covid-19.

University of Melbourne professor and co-leader of the research, Matthew McKay, said: “Despite being a preliminary study, we believe this is positive news.

“Even if Omicron, or some other variant for that matter, can potentially escape antibodies, a robust T-cell response can still be expected to offer protection and help to prevent significant illness.

“Based on our data, we anticipate that T-cell responses elicited by vaccines and boosters, for example, will continue to help protect against Omicron, as observed for other variants.  We believe this presents some positive news in the global fight against Omicron.”

According to the researchers, the most concerning aspect of Omicron is the abundance of mutations in its spike protein, which is the primary target of Covid-19 vaccines. The spike enables the virus to attach and enter cells in humans.

Scientist looking into microscope
The new University of Melbourne research adds to existing international work that shows the importance of T-cells for fighting Omicron (David Davies/PA)

Current vaccines induce neutralising antibodies aimed at blocking this process, however these antibodies have been reported to be less effective against Omicron compared with previous variants.

In analysing virus epitopes from the spike protein that are targeted by T-cells in vaccinated or previously infected individuals, the study found that only 20% showed mutations associated with Omicron.

Even then, these mutations do not necessarily mean the virus will be able to evade the body’s T-cells, researchers said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier