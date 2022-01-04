Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Boy charged over stabbing of 30th teenage homicide victim in London

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 10.02am
Police activity at Philpot’s Farm open space in Yiewsley, west London, after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death on Thursday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Police activity at Philpot’s Farm open space in Yiewsley, west London, after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death on Thursday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after another boy, also 16, became the 30th teenage homicide victim in London in 2021.

Officers attended reports of a boy suffering a puncture wound at Philpot’s Farm open space, close to Heather Lane, in Yiewsley, Hillingdon, west London, just after 7.30pm on Thursday.

London Ambulance Service paramedics were also at the scene, but the teenager was pronounced dead at around 8.25pm.

Hillingdon stabbing
Police activity at Philpot’s Farm open space in Yiewsley, west London, after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination on Sunday gave the cause of death as stab wounds.

Formal identification has yet to take place, the force said.

The suspect will appear in custody at Ealing Youth Court on Tuesday.

The teenager’s death in Yiewsley came less than an hour after a 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead following a stabbing in Croydon, south London.

The double tragedy took the total number of teenage killings in the capital in a calendar year to 30 – passing a previous peak of 29, set in 2008.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier