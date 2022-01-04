In Pictures: Count us in… animals look to help as zoo launches annual audit By Press Association January 4 2022, 11.42am Updated: January 4 2022, 1.50pm A zoo keeper counts squirrel monkeys during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo (Aaron Chown/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Penguins, monkeys and camels were amongst the first in line as ZSL London Zoo began its annual stocktake. A zookeeper counts Humboldt penguins during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo (Aaron Chown/PA) Some of the penguins were curious about the stocktake (Aaron Chown/PA) Let’s start again… The penguins made it more difficult by turning up all at once (Aaron Chown/PA) Each year, zookeepers armed with clipboards and calculators tally up every creature at the zoo. Squirrel monkeys were keen to help the count (Aaron Chown/PA) The monkeys show their maths skills (Aaron Chown/PA) A squirrel monkey during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo (Aaron Chown/PA) Asiatic lions were among those being tallied up by keepers at the zoo. Asiatic lions at ZSL London Zoo (Aaron Chown/PA) The annual stocktake caught the attention of the Asiatic lions (Aaron Chown/PA) Some of the lions thought it was play time not the annual stocktake (Aaron Chown/PA) The audit takes keepers almost a week to complete and the information is shared with other zoos around the world. The camels arrived in pairs (Aaron Chown/PA) Keeper Mick Tiley with bactrian camels during the annual stocktake (Aaron Chown/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close