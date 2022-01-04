Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Keepers get counting for annual week-long London Zoo stocktake

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 1.48pm Updated: January 4 2022, 1.50pm
An Asiatic lion during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo (Aaron Chown/PA)
An Asiatic lion during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo (Aaron Chown/PA)

A newborn Sumatran tiger cub, an Asiatic lion and a young sloth were among the newcomers being counted by London Zoo staff during their annual stocktake.

Keepers were out in force on Tuesday, clutching their clipboards and cameras, as they worked together to tally the animals among the more than 400 species at the Regent’s Park attraction.

Dan Simmonds, head zookeeper, told the PA news agency: “Today’s a special day because we’ve just come through Christmas and it’s a nice time for the keepers to go and do that daily check on their animals and get their clipboards out and just count all the animals.”

The annual stocktake, which lasts around a week, is a condition of the zoo’s licence – although in reality numbers are something staff keep track of throughout the year.

And while counting up the larger animals is a relatively simple task, there are challenges associated with some of the zoo’s smaller creatures.

“It can be really tough if it’s a little squirrel monkey that is bouncing around and we’ve got sort of 14, 15 of them,” Mr Simmonds said.

“The keepers do an amazing job, they work with them day in, day out, they can identify all of them as they can all of the penguins, all of the bigger groups of animals.

A zoo keeper counts Humboldt penguins during the annual stocktake at ZSL London
Keepers are able to identify each individual penguin (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It can be challenging, but the keepers are really well trained, it’s part of their job to do that, so one way or another they’ll always make sure they count the animals.”

Among the animals new to the count in 2022 are Arya, an Asiatic lioness who arrived from Paignton Zoo in April, as well as baby sloth Terry, who was born to Marilyn in October.

Keepers were also able to count a new addition among the tigers.

Keeper Mick Tiley with Bactrian camels during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo
The annual stocktake is a condition of the zoo’s licence (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Simmonds said: “Up until recently the keepers were counting just two tigers, but today they’re counting three because we’ve got a little cub.

“So we’re really excited.”

The cub, who has not yet been sexed, was born to Sumatran tigress Gaysha just before Christmas.

Not every animal is counted individually – for example, an ant colony counts as one, so keepers do not have to tally up every single insect.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]