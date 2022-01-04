Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Home care staff ‘waiting more than a week’ for coronavirus test results

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 2.20pm
Patient samples are transferred by scientists into plates before entering the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) process for Covid-19 testing (Jane Barlow/PA)
Patient samples are transferred by scientists into plates before entering the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) process for Covid-19 testing (Jane Barlow/PA)

A home care chief has called for care workers to be prioritised when coronavirus tests are processed, as it emerged some carers are waiting more than a week for results.

Dr Jane Townson, chief executive of the Homecare Association, said this will help maintain workforce capacity amid ongoing pressures that are being exacerbated by the spread of Omicron.

Examples provided by a national home care provider, which have been flagged to the Government, illustrate some of the problems staff are experiencing in getting PCR test results.

One staff member in Wimbledon, south London, who took a PCR on December 23, was still awaiting results on December 31.

Another care worker in Basingstoke, Hampshire, was told to travel to Newbury in Berkshire to get a walk-in PCR test, but discovered their local centre was “completely quiet” when they supported a client to get tested.

In North Cheshire, care staff are waiting seven days on average for PCR test results to be returned.

At one point, 12 staff in this area were isolating while they awaited test results.

Dr Townson told the PA news agency staffing problems vary by region, with areas such as London, Lancashire and south Cumbria “really struggling” in recent weeks.

Dr Jane Townson, chief executive of the UK's Homecare Association (UKHCA/PA)
Dr Jane Townson, chief executive of the UK’s Homecare Association (UKHCA/PA)

Testing is “a big issue in the short term”, and is “really key” to keeping everything going safely, she added.

She told PA: “I think it’s very, very patchy it’s, it’s very regional. So places like London – very problematic.

“Other places are muddling along, but the staff shortages have been made worse by slow turnaround times with tests.

“So I’ve raised that multiple times with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) – they say that health and social care workers are supposed to be prioritized in the PCR test turnaround, but there are stories of tests not coming back for five days, 10 days, seven days.

“And of course, all the time that the tests don’t come back, people can’t get back out to work.

“And of course, the difficulty obtaining lateral flow tests is problematic.

“So I’ve made the point many times to the department – that they shouldn’t announce policies without it being possible to actually implement them in practice, because it creates another whole load of issues.”

The DHSC was approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier