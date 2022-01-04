Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Health Minister urges people to get booster jab after 30,000 cases in four days

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 5.40pm
Northern Ireland Minister of Health Robin Swann during the opening of a Covid-19 booster vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland Minister of Health Robin Swann during the opening of a Covid-19 booster vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Health Minister has urged people to get their booster vaccine after more than 30,000 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Northern Ireland in just four days.

Robin Swann said the figures were “deeply concerning” and would put further pressure on the healthcare service.

Mr Swann pointed to data showing that unvaccinated individuals aged 50 and over were almost 30 times as likely to need a hospital admission with Covid-19 than those who had received all three doses.

He said: “As expected, we are now facing into an unprecedented surge, due to the Omicron variant.

“These figures are deeply concerning and will inevitably mean yet more pressures for health and social care services.

“The risk of getting infected with Covid is considerably higher than at any previous time in the pandemic.

“Faced with this very real threat, getting your booster dose right now is the single most important step you can take.

“This will give you vital protection, particularly from getting seriously ill from the virus. Think about it as loading the odds in your favour.

“Don’t delay and end up lying in a hospital bed regretting the fact you just didn’t get round to it.”

Boosters are available from Health Trust vaccination centres, participating pharmacies and GPs.

The Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride, said: “If you’re eligible for your booster, please get it now.

“If you are over 50, you in particular need to get it now. If you haven’t had your first or second dose, it’s still not too late – some protection is better than none.”

The latest figures, which cover from midnight on December 30 to midnight on January 3, also notified the deaths of 15 patients who had previously tested positive for the virus.

A total of 30,423 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

In the last seven days, 50,627 new positive cases have been confirmed.

There are 112 Covid-19 outbreaks at care homes, according to the latest update from the Department of Health.

The hospital occupancy rate has been put at 105%.

On Tuesday morning there were 348 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 31 were in intensive care.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier