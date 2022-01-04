Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Care group chief: Set up volunteer army to help out homes and providers

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 6.38pm Updated: January 4 2022, 10.36pm
A care group boss has called for a volunteer army of carers to be set up (CARE Badge/PA)
A care group boss has called for a volunteer army of carers to be set up (CARE Badge/PA)

A care group boss has called for the Government to set up an emergency volunteer army for social care amid fears that providers could run out of staff.

Mike Padgham, chairman of the Independent Care Group (ICG), which represents providers in York and north Yorkshire, said the staffing challenge “is now at the worst it has been throughout the pandemic”.

Shortages are being fuelled by the rapid spread of Omicron, he said.

Mr Padgham first made the call for volunteer help in a letter to Health Secretary Sajid Javid in August, and has again written to him “as the situation is becoming desperate”.

He said he is hearing daily that some care homes and home care providers across England are struggling to operate properly due to shortages.

In his latest letter, he says the Government should appeal for retired nurses, doctors, and carers to come forward for checks and training so they can help struggling social care services.

It reads: “As you know, we need a fully functioning social care sector to ensure that NHS hospital care can function effectively and not be overwhelmed because people cannot be discharged to care settings.

“At the moment, that cannot be guaranteed and I fear the setting up of surge hubs is not a long-term solution as they too will be struggling for staff.

“I repeat my belief that we need the Government to quickly establish a volunteer task force to ease the crisis and ensure we can get through the winter.”

Separately to the letter, Mr Padgham said: “Care providers cannot go on as they are, or the amount and the standards of care are going to be under threat and compromised.

“The idea of a volunteer army for care, similar to that being set up to support the NHS, is a serious one and one that must be implemented immediately, before it is too late.”

The Government has announced an extra £60 million for local authorities to support the adult social care response to coronavirus in January.

This is on top of existing funding to prevent infections and provide testing, a recruitment campaign, and a £162.5 million fund to help providers recruit and retain staff over the coming months.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We appreciate the incredible efforts of adult social care staff throughout the pandemic and have provided record funding and support to boost the workforce during this difficult time.

“In the past 12 months we have made almost £600 million available specifically for recruitment and retention, launched recruitment campaigns and expanded the Health and Care Visa scheme.

“We have also committed £500 million to assist with staff training, qualifications and support as part of the £5.4 billion from the Health and Social Care Levy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]