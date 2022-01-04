Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 6.54pm
Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.

TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.

Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.

Withings' Body Scan unveiled at CES 2022
The Body Scan can monitor a range of body functions and characteristics. (Withings)

The device can link directly with medical professionals, through a connected smartphone app.

Withings chief executive Mathieu Letombe said the Body Scan “will turn the morning weigh-in into a sophisticated home health check with access to holistic health data and personal health programmes created by medical professionals”.

TCL said its NxtWear Air wearable display glasses are lighter and more comfortable than the first generation, describing them as a “pocket cinema” that can be used to watch content from a connected smartphone.

The new gadgets were shown off ahead of the official opening of the CES technology convention in Las Vegas, which begins on Wednesday as a combined in-person and virtual event, with further product announcements expected from high-profile firms including Samsung.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Sony unveiled a new range of flagship televisions in its Bravia XR series, as well as the new Bravia camera, which connects to the TV and recognises where users are sitting and optimises the sound and picture accordingly and can be used for video chats and other activities.

