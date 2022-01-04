Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Romelu Lukaku says sorry to upset Chelsea fans after controversial interview

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 8.10pm Updated: January 4 2022, 8.22pm
Romelu Lukaku has apologised (Adam Davy/PA)
Romelu Lukaku has offered a direct apology to Chelsea supporters in a bid to build bridges after his controversial interview revealing unhappiness at Stamford Bridge.

The club-record signing has already said sorry internally at Chelsea and returned to training, but has now moved to address Blues fans personally.

The Belgium striker fell in hot water with Chelsea after telling Sky Sport Italy last week of his dissatisfaction at the club, just months after his £98million summer transfer from Inter Milan.

Lukaku was omitted from Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, but is now in contention to feature in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

“To the fans I’m sorry for the upset that I’ve caused,” Lukaku told Chelsea’s official club website.

“You guys know the connection I have with this club since my teenage years, so I totally understand you guys being upset.

“Obviously it’s up to me now to restore your trust, and I’ll do my best every day to show commitment on the training ground and in games to make sure we win games.

“And also to the manager, my team-mates and the board, I apologise, because I think it was not the right moment, also.

“And I want to move forward from this and make sure that we start winning football games and make sure that I start performing for the team in the best manner.”

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Thomas Tuchel, left, has taken a tough stance with Romelu Lukaku, right, and received vindication (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea’s board and senior players backed manager Thomas Tuchel in his decision to drop Lukaku for the draw with Liverpool, leaving the German fully vindicated.

Lukaku’s fulsome apologies have now paved the way for a full return to first-team action.

Former Manchester United and Everton player Lukaku insisted his Sky Sport Italy interview was only ever designed as a respectful goodbye to Inter fans – but that he now understands the damage caused by his comments.

“I think I should have been much clearer in my message to be honest,” said Lukaku.

“Because the interview was about saying goodbye to the Inter fans, it was not about trying to disrespect the (Chelsea) fans, the football club, the owner, my team-mates, the technical staff.

“Because they made a lot of efforts for me to come back here and I wanted to come back here. I was on a mission to come back since I left, so I totally understand the frustrations of the fans.

“But now it’s on me to make sure my commitment is at 100 per cent and I will do that in every game.

“My club was Chelsea, everybody knows that from being 10 or 11 years old I said I wanted to play for Chelsea. There were clearly images when I came on my school trip that I said I wanted to play for Chelsea.