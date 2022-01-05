Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – January 5

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 1.54am
Wednesday’s papers are largely focused on the Prime Minister’s plan to stick to Plan B and not introduce new Covid curbs as the NHS and other essential sectors buckle under the strain from staff shortages.

The Guardian, The Times and The Independent‘s front pages all have Boris Johnson admitting the health service could be overwhelmed in coming weeks while resisting calls to impose pandemic restrictions on England.

The Sun and Metro also carry the Prime Minister’s assurance Britain can “ride out’ the Omicron wave without any new curbs amid a record 218,000 cases.

The Daily Express echoes this, with the PM saying the battle against Covid is “far from over” but “we can find a way to live with it”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror carries the response from key frontline health workers as the NHS buckles under the weight of the Omicron crisis.

The Daily Telegraph reports testing rules will be relaxed to solve staff shortages from Covid and i adds that key workers will be tested daily as the PM sticks with Plan B.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail features allegations from Tony Blair’s former defence secretary that he was told by Downing Street to burn a “secret memo” about the potential illegal nature of the 2003 invasion of Iraq as the campaign to strip the former prime minister of his knighthood ramps up.

The Financial Times reports that shares in travel and leisure sharply surged as investors grew more confident the threat from Omicron was fading, despite huge case numbers across the UK, US and Europe.

And the Daily Star compares politicians to “killer, psycho clowns” after an ITV “politics guru” said leaders are “maniacs”.

