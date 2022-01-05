Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2011 – Paul Collingwood calls time on Test career

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 6.00am
Paul Collingwood announced his retirement from Test cricket (Gareth Copley/PA)

Paul Collingwood announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2011 on the morning of the final day of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney.

Collingwood chose a watershed moment to call time on his 68-Test career, on the day that England won the trophy in Australia for the first time in 24 years.

He was part of the team which won the Ashes in 2005 for the first time in 18 years – albeit featuring in only the last Test at The Oval – before then losing 5-0 in Australia two years later, but retained the urn in 2009.

Paul Collingwood celebrated with Kevin Pietersen as England retained the Ashes (Gareth Copley/PA)

Collingwood said: “Representing England at Test level has always been a dream of mine, and I’ve been fortunate enough to have enjoyed some amazing highs throughout my Test career.

“I’m proud of the fact that I’ve always given my all for the England Test team.

“But I feel that this is the right time to leave Test cricket, having reached some very special achievements – none more satisfying that retaining the Ashes in Australia.”

