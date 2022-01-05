Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

CES ‘risks becoming non-event’ because of reduced attendance amid Covid concerns

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 11.38am Updated: January 5 2022, 11.44am
An LG wave display screen, made up of flexible displays, at the CES trade show (Martyn Landi/PA)
An LG wave display screen, made up of flexible displays, at the CES trade show (Martyn Landi/PA)

This year’s CES technology convention is in danger of becoming a “non-event” compared with previous years because of the reduced attendance caused by concerns over Covid, one analyst has warned.

The three-day event, traditionally a key date in the industry calendar, opens on Wednesday in Las Vegas as an in-person gathering but has been hindered by a number of firms and media outlets choosing to only participate virtually because of concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant.

CES organiser the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has put strict Covid measures in place to protect attendees and reduced it from its traditional four-day schedule but said it was important for the convention to go ahead to help struggling smaller firms get into the public eye.

However, industry expert Leo Gebbie said the ongoing uncertainty was causing some firms to withhold substantial announcements for another time.

Mr Gebbie, a principal analyst for connected devices at CCS Insight, said: “Although over 1,000 companies have committed to showcasing their latest technologies at CES, we believe that the ongoing pandemic – and the impact of the Omicron variant – will lead to a substantially reduced delegate attendance, particularly from international visitors.

“The decision by the majority of the leading tech media outlets to cancel in-person attendance and cover the show remotely will be a huge blow to the organisers.

“On this basis, we are pessimistic about the impact it will have and fear that it risks becoming somewhat of a non-event compared to CESs of yesteryear.”

Although a number of the tech industry’s biggest names, including Sony, Samsung, Panasonic and Intel, are making announcements at CES, Mr Gebbie said it was already proving difficult to spot the leading topics at the show this year and said he was “sceptical” that any of the big firms would unveil “anything of substance”.

The uncertainty created by Covid, he said, was accelerating a trend in the industry for brands to move away from trade shows and host their own standalone events instead.

“Trade shows like CES continue to struggle with uncertainty as Covid concerns mean that it remains difficult for people to plan ahead and guarantee their attendance,” he said.

“The last few years have seen online news events and announcements become more deeply entrenched and we believe that many large companies are increasingly attracted by hosting their own events and controlling its news flow, rather than sharing the stage with others at trade shows which are struggling to bring people into the room.”

The CTA has been upbeat about the planned attendance for CES despite a number of high-profile companies switching from physical press conferences to virtual ones.

Before the show opened, it said that “over 2,200 exhibitors are confirmed to exhibit in person” and that even as some businesses scaled back their attendance “143 additional companies have signed up to exhibit in person”.

So far at the show, Sony has announced its new range of Bravia televisions as well as confirming the name of its virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5 will be PlayStation VR2, while new smartglasses made by Chinese firm TCL, laptops from Dell and Predator gaming monitors from Acer have also been among the early announcements.

Mr Gebbie also warned that the reduced in-person attendance could hurt smaller firms and emerging technologies going forward – many of which rely on CES to find new investors and get some media spotlight.

“For some emerging technologies, the lack of in-person attendees at CES will present a problem,” he said.

“For example, at CES 2020, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) technologies attracted a lot of attention, but innovation in this space is harder to convey virtually than in-person. We think that another year of diminished audiences may be frustrating to some of the smaller and emerging technology categories which were typically able to make a splash at trade shows in the past.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]