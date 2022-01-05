Sony Vision-S 02 SUV shows technology firm is serious about becoming a car manufacturer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sony Vision-S 02 SUV shows technology firm is serious about becoming a car manufacturer

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 2.30pm Updated: January 5 2022, 3.02pm
(Sony)
(Sony)

Sony has revealed the Vision-S 02, its second vehicle concept, and has shown that it is serious about entering the automotive space.

The Vision-S 02 is a seven-seat SUV and follows on from the sleek Vision-S 01 saloon revealed last year.

Both cars are designed to showcase Sony’s move towards providing technology solutions for automotive manufacturers, but now the company has launched a new company called Sony Mobility ‘through which the company intends to explore entry into the EV market’.

Sony Vision-S 02
(Sony)

Sony adds that this will ‘further accelerate and make new proposals that further evolve the mobility experience’.

Whether we’ll see Sony-branded cars available for the public to buy one day isn’t yet clear, but the move shows Sony is committed to entering the automotive scene. Its prototypes are not simply for show as they have been undergoing on-road testing.

Furthermore, Sony worked with Magna Steyr, an Austrian car manufacturer, on the first prototype. The company was contracted to build the I-Pace EV for Jaguar, which could hint at how Sony might enter the car market in the future.

Interestingly, car magazine Auto Express points out that Magna Steyr announced last year that it had developed a new electric powertrain called EtelligentReach, set to feature on ‘a new entrant vehicle’.

The Vision-S 02 prototype uses the same platform as the 01, meaning it likely shares performance figures of 536bhp and a 0-60mph time of less than five seconds and a top speed above 112mph.

It has sensors around the vehicle including cameras and radar that can help with autonomous driving systems. Sony says it is working towards functional verification tests in Europe for its Level 2-plus driver assistance systems.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]