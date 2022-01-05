Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter gives ‘a clear no’ to biennial World Cups proposal

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 4.02pm
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is against the idea of biennial World Cups (Aaron Chown/PA)
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is against the idea of biennial World Cups (Aaron Chown/PA)

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has delivered “a clear no” to the governing body’s plans for biennial World Cups.

The 85-year-old, who held the top position at FIFA between 1998 and 2015 before being brought down in a corruption scandal, has come out against the idea, which forms part of a wider package of proposed reforms to the international match calendar post-2024.

Blatter wrote on Twitter: “Concerning the biennial World Cup: We must not forget that the basis of our game are the clubs and their impact to society; and if only the national teams play the club loses its right to exist, therefore a clear NO to the 2-year-rhythm of the World Cup.”

Blatter’s opposition to FIFA’s plans is perhaps no great surprise given that last March, FIFA’s ethics committee imposed a new six-year, four-month ban on him after it found he was part of a “vicious circle” of officials who sought to award themselves over £50million in undeclared payments.

That suspension began in October last year, when a previous six-year sanction relating to a payment he made in 2011 to former UEFA president Michel Platini expired.

The pair were charged with fraud by Swiss federal prosecutors in relation to that payment in November last year, with the case due to be heard in the federal criminal court this year.

In December 2020, FIFA issued a separate criminal mismanagement complaint to Zurich prosecutors against Blatter and others in relation to the construction and ongoing costs of the FIFA Museum in the city.

FIFA is continuing to consult with national associations, confederations, players, fans and coaches over its plans to reshape national team football.

UEFA, the European Club Association and European Leagues have all criticised the proposals and what they see as a lack of appropriate consultation.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says the game's elite should show solidarity over plans to reform the international calendar
FIFA president Gianni Infantino says the game’s elite should show solidarity over plans to reform the international calendar (Nick Potts/PA)

Current FIFA president Gianni Infantino called on the game’s elite clubs and countries to show “solidarity” with the wider sport in a new year’s message published last week.

He and FIFA’s chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger, believe the proposals would provide more meaningful competition for all member countries and more opportunities to qualify for tournaments.

Delegates attending the virtual global summit called by FIFA last month were also told that an additional World Cup in each four-year cycle would increase revenues by 4.4 billion US dollars (around £3.3m).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier