Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Jon Stewart says he did not accuse JK Rowling of antisemitism

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 9.10pm
Jon Stewart says he did not accuse JK Rowling of antisemitism (Yui Mok/PA)
Jon Stewart says he did not accuse JK Rowling of antisemitism (Yui Mok/PA)

Former US talk show host Jon Stewart says comments he made about the Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone film were meant to be “light-hearted” and he was not accusing author JK Rowling of antisemitism.

The comedian said news outlets had “piled into this ridiculously out of context nonsense”, and he did not want the franchise censored “in any way”.

It comes after a clip emerged of Stewart discussing scenes from the film set in the magical bank Gringotts, run by goblins, on the podcast The Problem with Jon Stewart.

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child Opening Gala – Arrivals
The world-famous writer has been criticised for her views on transgender rights (Yui Mok/PA)

In it, Stewart made comparisons between caricatures from antisemitic literature and the “folks that run the bank”.

Speaking in a video posted on Twitter, he said: “There is no reasonable person that could have watched it and not seen it as a light-hearted conversation amongst colleagues and chums.

“Having a laugh, enjoying ourselves about Harry Potter and my experience watching for the first time in the theatre as Jewish guy and how some tropes are so embedded in society that they’re basically invisible even in a considered process like movie-making.

“This morning I wake up, it’s trending on Twitter, and here’s the headline… ‘Jon Stewart accuses JK Rowling of antisemitism’.”

He added: “So let me just say this super clearly, as clearly as I can.

“Hello, my name is Jon Stewart. I do not think JK Rowling is antisemitic.

“I do not think the Harry Potter movies are antisemitic.

“I really love the Harry Potter movies, probably too much for a gentleman of my considerable age.

“I cannot stress this enough – I am not accusing JK Rowling of being antisemitic. She need not answer to any of it.

“I don’t want the Harry Potter movies censored in any way. It was a light-hearted conversation.”

Representatives for Rowling said the author would not be commenting on Stewart’s remarks.

In her world-famous books, the goblins that run Gringott’s Bank are depicted as ill-tempered, diminutive creatures who are the guardians of the gold.

The first book describes one as “about a head shorter than Harry. He had a swarthy, clever face, a pointed beard, and Harry noticed, very long fingers and feet”.

Accusations that the characters are antisemitic have rumbled on for several years.

Rosewater screening – BFI London Film Festival
Stewart said news outlets had ‘piled into this ridiculously out of context nonsense’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Rowling, who has previously spoken out publicly against antisemitism, had an active involvement in the film series and has a producer credit on the final two, as well as the Fantastic Beasts spin-offs.

She was featured in a recent 20th anniversary Harry Potter reunion special, but only in archive video clips.

Since the films were released, she has become a controversial figure over her comments on gender identity and attracted criticism from many, including franchise stars Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier