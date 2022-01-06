Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Biden prepares to mark a year since violent insurrection in US

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 7.58am
US President Joe Biden (Andrew Harnik/AP)
US President Joe Biden (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Joe Biden is preparing to mark the first anniversary of the US Capitol insurrection.

Mr Biden will gather with politicians to remember the violent attack that has fundamentally changed Congress and raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.

Marking the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, the president and congressional Democrats will start Thursday in Statuary Hall, one of several spots where rioters swarmed a year ago and interrupted the electoral count.

Mr Biden is expected to speak to the truth of what happened, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and draw a contrast between that and “the lies some have spread since” – a reference to the continued refusal by many Republicans to affirm that Mr Biden won the 2020 election.

A sign in Statuary Hall
Events will mark a year after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

“I would expect that President Biden will lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol and the singular responsibility president Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw,” Ms Psaki said during a press briefing.

A series of remembrance events during the day will be widely attended by Democrats, in person and virtually, but almost every Republican on Capitol Hill will be absent.

The division is a stark reminder of the divide between the two parties, worsening ever since hundreds of Donald Trump’s supporters violently pushed past police, used their fists and flagpoles to break through the windows of the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Mr Biden’s victory.

While congressional Republicans almost universally condemned the attack in the days afterward, most have stayed loyal to the former president.

In a bid to inform the public, Democrats investigating the insurrection plan to spend the coming months telling the American people exactly what happened on January 6. But leaders will spend the one-year anniversary appealing to broader patriotic instincts.

