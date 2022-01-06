Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Four men to stand trial over alleged role in golf dinner event

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 8.52am
The Station House Hotel in Clifden, Co Galway, Ireland where The Oireachtas Golf Society event was held (PA)
The Station House Hotel in Clifden, Co Galway, Ireland where The Oireachtas Golf Society event was held (PA)

The trial of two politicians and two hoteliers over their alleged breach of Covid restrictions in organising a golf society dinner is to begin on Thursday in Co Galway.

Galway East Independent TD Noel Grealish (55), former Fianna Fail senator Donie Cassidy (75), John Sweeney (60) and his son James Sweeney (32), owners of the Station House Hotel, face charges related to organising the Oireachtas Golf Society event during pandemic restrictions.

All men face a single charge that on August 19, 2020 they organised an event that contravened the Health Act 1947, as amended, to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19.

The alleged offences relate to a dinner which took place at the Station House Hotel, Clifden on August 19 2020 that was attended by 81 people.

Stardust nightclub fire
Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe came under pressure to resign following his attendance at the golf dinner (PA)

Deputy Grealish, of Carnmore, was the golf society’s captain, while Mr Cassidy, of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, was its president.

The public backlash over the event led to the resignation of then agriculture minister Dara Calleary, while a number of other Fianna Fail and Fine Gael senators lost the party whip.

They have since been reinstated.

European Commissioner Phil Hogan also resigned over the matter.

Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe, now Supreme Court Justice, who also attended the event, came under pressure to resign his position.

Mr Justice Woulfe insisted his actions did not warrant him losing his job.

Former chief justice Susan Denham carried out an investigation into the “golf-gate” episode and found the judge’s conduct did not justify calls for his resignation.

The Oireachtas Golf Society has since been disbanded.

The trial is expected to take up to five days with more than 50 prosecution witnesses set to be called.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier