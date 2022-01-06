Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Who’s a clever boy? Dogs can distinguish between languages, study suggests

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 10.30am
Dogs can distinguish between languages, study suggests (Raul Hernandez/Eotvos Lorand University)
Dogs can distinguish between languages, study suggests (Raul Hernandez/Eotvos Lorand University)

Dogs are able to detect speech and distinguish between languages, new research suggests.

A brain imaging study suggests the animals show different activity patterns to a familiar and an unfamiliar language.

This is thought to be the first demonstration that a non-human brain can differentiate two languages.

When Laura Cuaya, first author of the study, moved from Mexico to Hungary to join the Neuroethology of Communication Lab at Eotvos Lorand University in Hungary, she took her dog Kun-kun with her, having previously only spoken to him in Spanish.

Kun-kun and 17 other dogs were trained to lay motionless in a brain scanner, where they were played speech excerpts of The Little Prince in both Spanish and Hungarian.

Before this, all of the participating dogs had only heard one of the two languages from their owners.

The animals were also played scrambled versions of the excerpts, to examine whether they were able detect the difference between speech and non-speech at all.

Researchers found distinct activity patterns in the dogs’ brains when they compared responses to speech and non-speech.

They report that this distinction was there independently from whether the stimuli originated from the familiar or the unfamiliar language.

However, there was no evidence dog brains would have a preference for speech over non-speech.

Raul Hernandez-Perez, co-author of the study, said: “Dog brains, like human brains, can distinguish between speech and non-speech.

“But the mechanism underlying this speech detection ability may be different from speech sensitivity in humans: whereas human brains are specially tuned to speech, dog brains may simply detect the naturalness of the sound.”

Attila Andics, senior author of the study, added: “This study showed for the first time that a non-human brain can distinguish between two languages.

“It is exciting, because it reveals that the capacity to learn about the regularities of a language is not uniquely human.

“Still, we do not know whether this capacity is dogs’ specialty, or general among non-human species.

“Indeed, it is possible that the brain changes from the tens of thousand years that dogs have been living with humans have made them better language listeners, but this is not necessarily the case.

“Future studies will have to find this out.”

The study, conducted by researchers from the Department of Ethology, Eotvos Lorand University (Hungary) is published in NeuroImage.

