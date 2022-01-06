Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boy in court over ‘unprovoked’ killing of 15-year-old

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 10.42am
Zaian Aimable-Lina died after being stabbed in Ashburton Park in Croydon, south London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A youth accused of killing a 15-year-old boy in an “unprovoked” knife attack in a park has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Zaian Aimable-Lina suffered three stab wounds in Ashburton Park in Croydon, south London, on Thursday December 30.

Police were alerted by a group of young men who flagged down their patrol car at around 7pm.

Despite the efforts of London Ambulance Service medics, Zaian was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.36pm.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the heart.

Ashburton Park stabbing
Police activity at Ashburton Park in Croydon, south London, after 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina was stabbed to death (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The prosecution allege that the teenager was the victim of “unprovoked violence with a knife”.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on New Year’s Day and has been charged with murder and possession of an article with a blade or point.

On Thursday, he made his first Crown Court appearance before Judge Mark Lucraft QC at the Old Bailey.

The youth, who cannot be identified because of his age, spoke to confirm his identity by video-link.

The parents of both victim and defendant attended the short hearing.

Judge Lucraft set a plea hearing for March 24 when he said a provisional trial date would be set.

The defendant was remanded into youth detention accommodation.

