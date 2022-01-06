Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Student accused of 30th London teen homicide of 2021 appears in court

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 12.38pm
Police activity at Philpot’s Farm open Space in Yiewsley, west London, after 16-year-old Ionut Elvis Tacu was stabbed to death (Kirsty O’Connor?PA)
Police activity at Philpot’s Farm open Space in Yiewsley, west London, after 16-year-old Ionut Elvis Tacu was stabbed to death (Kirsty O’Connor?PA)

An A-level student accused of killing another boy in a “planned” knife attack has appeared at the Old Bailey.

The 16-year-old youth allegedly repeatedly stabbed Ionut Elvis Tacu in Yiewsley village, in the west London borough of Hillingdon, shortly after 4pm on December 30.

The victim, known as Elvis, also 16, was found collapsed by a member of the public in Philpot’s Farm open space just after 7.30pm the same day.

He had suffered four knife wounds including a fatal 7in (17cm) deep injury to his back which penetrated his heart.

London Ambulance Service paramedics attempted CPR at the scene but Elvis had lost a significant amount of blood and was pronounced dead at 8.20pm.

Hillingdon stabbing
Police activity at Philpot’s Farm open space in Yiewsley, west London, after 16-year-old Ionut Elvis Tacu was stabbed to death (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, was charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

On Thursday, he appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from youth custody and spoke only to confirm his identity.

The court was told he was alleged to have taken a knife to the scene and carried out a “planned attack” on an “unsuspecting victim”.

Judge Nigel Lickley QC set a plea hearing for March 24 and remanded the defendant into youth detention accommodation.

Elvis’s death was the 30th recorded teenage homicide in London in 2021, passing the previous peak in 2008 of 29.

It came less than an hour after a 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead following an unrelated stabbing in Croydon, south London.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier