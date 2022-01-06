Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Stormont Assembly to be recalled over Omicron surge

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 2.08pm
Speaker Alex Maskey confirmed that a sitting of the Assembly’s plenary would take place on Monday (Peter Morrison/PA)
Speaker Alex Maskey confirmed that a sitting of the Assembly’s plenary would take place on Monday (Peter Morrison/PA)

The Stormont Assembly is set to be recalled early from its Christmas recess to discuss the Omicron surge.

It follows a recall motion submitted by Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan, which was backed by SDLP and Alliance Party members.

On Thursday, Speaker Alex Maskey confirmed that a sitting of the Assembly’s plenary would take place at noon on Monday.

Michelle McIlveen visit to primary school
Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, pictured, needed to set out a clear plan for schools returning, Sinn Fein’s Pat Sheehan said (Liam McBurney/PA)

MLAs would debate a motion around the opening of schools amid the recent record-breaking wave of Covid-19 cases.

The motion expresses “serious concern at the lack of planning” by Education Minister Michelle McIlveen.

It calls for the minister to “urgently develop a plan that puts the safety of pupils and staff first, through the installation of air-monitoring and air-filtration devices in all classrooms”.

It also calls for staffing shortages to be addressed by “utilising and deploying additional teaching capacity to keep schools open and safe”.

Teachers’ unions have warned that the return of children to the classroom will lead to a further increase in transmission and that members had concerns about contact tracing as well as staffing levels.

Earlier this week, Ms McIlveen said that her priority was to keep children in school and added that her department continued to liaise with the Department of Health as well as schools over Covid concerns.

Submitting his recall petition earlier this week, Mr Sheehan said: “The Education Minister needs to come to the Assembly to set out a clear plan for schools returning which puts the safety of pupils, teachers and parents first and deals with the pressures on school staff caused by rising infection rate.”

