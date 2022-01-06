Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Manchester City preparing to face Swindon despite Covid outbreak

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 2.52pm
Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of Manchester City for their trip to Swindon (Nick Potts/PA)
Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of Manchester City for their trip to Swindon (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City are planning as if their FA Cup tie at Swindon will go ahead despite a coronavirus outbreak at the Premier League club.

City currently have 21 members of their “first-team bubble” isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, including manager Pep Guardiola and seven players, following a raft of fresh cases this week.

The high number raises the possibility that Friday’s third-round trip to League Two promotion hopefuls Swindon could be postponed but City are presently still able to field a team.

Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell, who will take charge of the side in Guardiola’s absence, said: “We have actually prepared mentally for the game.

“We have to prepare for the game to happen and this is what we have done until now and we will keep going this way.

“If it is not possible tomorrow for whatever reason, because there is more news, it is out of our reach to know right now. We are prepared to play the game and mentally we are ready for it.

“At the end of the day, it (will) possibly be one of the easiest line-ups we have to decide because we are going to play with the (players) we have available. We don’t have much more.

City will be without several first-team players at the County Ground
City will be without several first-team players at the County Ground (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“Our aim is to keep playing as much as we can, trying to respect all competitions and trying to keep playing. At this moment we can fill the team.

“We will play with what we have got. We have got some first-team players and some others that are going to come from our second team.”

Borrell, who also took over Guardiola’s media duties ahead of the game, would not identify which senior players had been ruled out.

He said: “This is not for me to say. Without seven players we have to prepare a game and we don’t know if tomorrow more players are going to be unavailable. I don’t want to mention them in case I forget any.”

Swindon will be hoping to produce a shock on Friday
Swindon will be hoping to produce a shock on Friday (Leila Coker/PA)

The disruption at City, which has also affected the under-21 squad, could enhance Swindon’s chances of pulling off a shock but Borrell insists the Robins will still be taken seriously.

The Spaniard, who has previously worked at Liverpool and Barcelona, said: “Listen, you know the better than me this is the oldest national football competition, 150 years old or something like that.

“There is a lot of history where lesser teams or smaller teams beat big opponents because (it is) a competition that creates a great atmosphere and lots of enthusiasm and everyone is trying to make their town or village or city proud.

“There is obviously a difference in quality of players but this is the kind of game where everything gets very close.

“For us it is more important to do well and get into the next stage. I think it is going to be a very close game and we have to be ready for that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]