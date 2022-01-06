Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vehicle tech takes centre stage at CES

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 4.02pm
The BMW iX Flow concept car (BMW)

BMW has unveiled a new feature that can change the exterior colour of a car with the press of a button, using the E Ink technology best known for being used in the Kindle e-reader.

Shown during the CES technology convention in Las Vegas as part of a concept version of the BMW iX, the car is able to switch between white and black finishes at any time.

The car giant said the “fluid colour changes” are made possible by a specially designed body wrap which can be stimulated by electrical charges to bring different colour pigments to the surface.

Adrian van Hooydonk, head of design at the BMW Group, said the car was “an advanced research-and-design project and a great example of the forward-thinking that BMW is known for”.

The concept BMW iX Flow
The concept car uses E Ink technology to enable it to change between black and white (BMW)

Vehicle tech has become an increasingly prominent part of the annual trade show, and BMW’s latest innovation has been joined on the show floor by a fully autonomous tractor, built by manufacturer John Deere.

Based on the firm’s 8R tractor, it includes a range of cameras and other sensors as well as a GPS guidance system and uses artificial intelligence to navigate itself.

John Deere said farmers need only to transport it to a field and configure it for autonomous operation and it can be controlled from the firm’s app.

Earlier in the show, Sony revealed its second concept electric vehicle and confirmed it will launch a Sony Mobility company later in 2022 as the firm takes more serious steps in the motoring space.

The new Vision-S 02 is a seven-seat SUV and follows on from the sleek Vision-S 01 saloon car revealed at CES last year.

