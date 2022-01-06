Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie Dornan among eight to be honoured at Santa Barbara Film Festival

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 5.47pm
Jamie Dornan (Ian West/PA)
West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose, Licorice Pizza’s Alana Haim and Belfast’s Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe are among the actors who will receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Virtuosos Award this year.

Festival organisers plan to give out the honours at an in-person event in the coastal California town on March 5.

The eight actors singled out for the award include newcomers, such as Saniyya Sidney, who plays Venus Williams in King Richard, and Coda’s Emilia Jones and Troy Kotsur, as well as more familiar faces, including Simon Rex (Red Rocket) and Dornan.

The event, hosted by TCM’s Dave Karger, will include discussions with the talent – which could for some be a stop on the road to the Oscars on March 27.

This combination of photos shows honorees for the Virtuosos Award by the 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, top row from left, Caitriona Balfe in Belfast, Ariana Debose in West Side Story, Jamie Dornan in Belfast, Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza, bottom row from left, Emilia Jones in CODA, Troy Kotsur in CODA, Simon Rex in Red Rocket, and Saniyya Sidney in King Richard
Top row from left, Caitriona Balfe in Belfast, Ariana Debose in West Side Story, Jamie Dornan in Belfast, Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza, bottom row from left, Emilia Jones in Coda, Troy Kotsur in Coda, Simon Rex in Red Rocket, and Saniyya Sidney in King Richard (Focus Features/20th Century Studios/Focus Features/MGM/Apple TV+, Apple TV+, A24/Warner Bros via AP)

Karger said the honorees are “integral parts of the season’s most exciting and emotional films”.

Previous recipients have included Zendaya, Riz Ahmed and Awkwafina.

The long-running film festival, now in its 37th year, regularly attracts more than 100,000 attendees to the idyllic town for films, panels and tributes.

The full line-up for the early March gathering will be unveiled in February.

Organisers are planning for the 11-day event to be in-person come March 2, although Covid concerns have once again disrupted many early-year film and awards season events.

Last week saw the cancellation of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, which was set to start this week, and the Sundance Film Festival announced this week that it would pivot to a virtual festival.

Both the Academy’s Governors Awards and the Critics Choice Awards were postponed from their mid-January dates as well.

