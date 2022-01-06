Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bird of prey known as the ‘flying barn door’ spotted in Cornwall

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 6.00pm Updated: January 6 2022, 6.08pm
The white-tailed eagle was one of six reintroduced on the Isle of Wight in 2019 (Cat Lake/PA)
One of Britain’s largest and rarest birds of prey has been spotted in Cornwall following a reintroduction programme launched on the Isle of Wight.

White-tailed eagles – known as “flying barn doors” because of their two-metre wingspan – was photographed on Bodmin Moor on Wednesday morning.

It is a further boost to the species, which disappeared from the UK during the early 20th century following centuries of persecution.

The juvenile, which was captured on camera by amateur photographer Cat Lake, was one of six released on the Isle of Wight in the spring of 2019 as part of a reintroduction programme run by the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation and Forestry England.

A similar programme in the 1970s successfully reintroduced the species in Scotland.

White-tailed eagle
The white-tailed eagle over Bodmin Moor (Cat Lake/PA)

Adults are predominantly brown, with a pale head and white tail, and in flight the eagle has long, broad wings with a short wedge tail. They have a life expectancy of 40 to 50 years.

Conservationists from the Cornwall Wildlife Trust and Cornwall Bird Watching hope that breeding pairs of white-tailed eagles could be established in the county in the next 20 years.

Adult white-tailed eagles have a two-metre wingspan (Cat Lake/PA)

The last pair to breed in southern England nested on Culver Cliff on the Isle of Wight in 1780.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s State of Nature 2020 report found sharp declines among many species in the region.

But it cited the fact that birds such as the chough and cirl bunting have successfully re-established themselves as proof that previously lost species can make a comeback.

Last year, the Government agency Natural England gave the go-ahead for another scheme to release up to 60 white-tailed eagles, which mostly feed on fish, over 10 years in Norfolk.

