Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Van driver who hid £16.5m of drugs in catering supplies jailed for 10 years

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 7.04pm
Ross Patrick Deffley has been jailed (NCA/PA)
Ross Patrick Deffley has been jailed (NCA/PA)

A van driver who attempted to smuggle £16.5 million worth of heroin and cocaine by hiding it within catering supplies has been jailed for 10 years.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) – the UK’s version of the FBI – said Ross Patrick Deffley was stopped at the border in Dover on September 21 while driving a van containing boxes of canisters of nitrous oxide – a gas often used to make whipped cream.

When searched by Border Force officers, the agency said 183kg of heroin and cocaine was found concealed inside.

Officers found drugs had been concealed within packages of nitrous oxide canisters (NCA/PA)

The NCA said officers later found the 26-year-old’s fingerprints and DNA on a number of the packages containing 97kg of heroin and 86kg of cocaine. An extendable baton was also found inside the cab.

Deffley claimed the packages were for the catering industry but were actually destined for a residential address he could access, according to the NCA.

The agency said investigators found he had set up companies to transport nitrous oxide canisters, in which the drugs were smuggled.

Law enforcement found 183kg of cocaine and heroin within packages inside the van (NCA/PA)

The NCA said Deffley, of Solihull, West Midlands, was convicted of two counts of attempting to import class A drugs on November 30, and had earlier been convicted of possession of an offensive weapon.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday and will now be subject to a confiscation investigation under the Proceeds of Crime act to identify and seize the cash and goods obtained from his drug smuggling, according to the agency.

NCA Branch Commander Mark Howes said: “This was an extremely large amount of Class A drugs, with an estimated street value of £16.5 million. The seizure would have been a major blow to the criminal network likely to be behind the attempted importation.

Officers uncovered the haul of drugs during a search after stopping Deffley at Dover (NCA/PA)

“Organised crime groups involved in drug trafficking are often responsible for violence and exploitation in our communities, so cutting off their international supply lines protects the public from the harm these dangerous drugs can cause.

“Working alongside our partners in Border Force, we continue to work on the frontline against drug smuggling.”

Dave Smith, regional director Border Force South East and Europe, said: “Drug supply chains are violent and exploitative, degrading neighbourhoods across our country.”

He added the sentencing “sends a clear message” to anyone considering attempting to smuggle illegal drugs.

“Those officers involved in this seizure can be proud of their work in stopping these dangerous drugs from entering our communities”, he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier