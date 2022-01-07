Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Inconsistent and unclear’ UK Covid alert system ‘costing lives’, report says

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 12.03am
A shopper passes a coronavirus advice sign at Borough Market, London, which has become the first outdoor space in the UK to legally enforce the wearing of face masks (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The current UK Covid alert system is ‘inconsistent, unclear, and costing lives’, according to a new report.

The National Preparedness Commission (NPC) said the five-tier system in place was “close to meaningless” because tiers were not linked to specific actions, such as the rule of six or wearing a mask in shops.

Under the current system, each level is associated with an increased number of coronavirus cases and related stress on the healthcare system – but does not prescribe corresponding restrictions or advice for the public based on those levels.

The organisation, comprised of more than 40 experts with backgrounds in policing, defence, science and industry, said Covid advice seemed politically driven and lacking a scientific basis – leading to a lack of compliance among the public.

Coronavirus – Sun Jun 28, 2020
Social distancing advice on the pavement in Leicester (Joe Giddens/PA)

The report states that in the UK the triggers for raising or lowering the Covid-19 alert level are regularly redefined, adding to a lack of trust.

Its authors are now calling for more transparent decision-making, enforcement of rules, clearer expectations of the public, and standardisation at a national level.

Co-author of the report Dr Carina Fearnley, of the University College London (UCL) Warning Research Centre, said: “Successful alert level systems provide a framework to help people understand what is happening in a crisis and how they should respond as its severity ramps up or down.

“They save lives by supporting people to prepare for, and navigate through, a crisis and fostering a collective sense of responsibility. Without a robust alert level system at the heart of our country’s pandemic response, people are being bombarded with a stream of ever-changing advice that is reactive, inconsistent and unclear. There is no doubt this is costing lives.

“In the UK, Government advice on Covid-19 is increasingly seen as politically driven, rather than representing the best available information from trusted, expert sources, supported by decisive leadership from politicians. Conflicting messages have led to confusion and an increasing sense of ‘them and us’, which we know reduces compliance.”

Lord Toby Harris, chairman of the NPC, said the UK was at a “critical point” in the pandemic where non-compliance with rules was a “serious problem”.

He said: “A strong alert level system should provide a road map for a country dealing with a crisis, maintaining independence from the ebb and flow of politics and personalities.

“The National Preparedness Commission brings together some of the UK’s best experts in handling emergencies. It is clear the country could do better. There is still time to make a difference and to save countless lives and we stand ready to support the Government in this effort.”

