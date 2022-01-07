Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – January 7

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 1.58am Updated: January 7 2022, 5.24am
What the papers say – January 7 (PA)
What the papers say – January 7 (PA)

The looming cost of living crisis, Novak Djokovic’s potential deportation from Australia and the Duke of York selling his ski chalet to pay for “soaring legal fees” are some of the stories splashed across the front pages.

The Daily Telegraph reports one million people will be pulled into a “higher rate of tax” as the cost of living escalates in Britain.

The Daily Express also carries the “looming cost-of-living squeeze”, reporting that people over 65 will be “hit the hardest”.

The Guardian says Tory peer Michelle Mone and her businessman husband were “secretly involved” in a firm given PPE contracts worth more than £200 million in 2020.

Ghislaine Maxwell “may have grounds for a retrial” after it was revealed that another juror claimed to have experienced sexual abuse, according to legal experts cited by The Times.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail carries comments from Boris Johnson in the wake of the Colston statue verdict – with the paper noting he did not refer to the case specifically – as he said that vandals cannot “change our history”.

Metro carries the outrage from Serbian tennis star Djokovic’s family after he was refused entry to Australia because of his vaccination status.

The Daily Mirror reports the embattled Duke of York is trying to sell his £17 million ski chalet as the legal fees from his civil sex lawsuit “soar”.

Meanwhile, The Sun claims an online troll has been arrested for making death threats against Piers Morgan and his son.

Elsewhere, The Independent reports the Prime Minister is facing fresh “sleaze claims” over the refurbishment of his flat after he appeared to back an exhibition brought forward by the same Tory donor allegedly behind the cash injection.

The Financial Times carries US President Joe Biden’s speech on the first anniversary of the assault on the Capitol building.

And the Daily Star features Star Trek’s Spock in glasses with the claim that space travel will make “astronauts blind as bats”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]