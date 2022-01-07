Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate’s keep calm and carry on approach as she developed her royal role

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 2.47am
The Duchess of Cambridge (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge is seen as the monarchy’s safe pair of hands.

As Kate turns 40 this weekend, more than a decade on from marrying into the royal family, she outwardly navigates her life with ease – despite the challenges facing the Windsors.

With a keep calm and carry on approach, the duchess has been heralded as channelling the same characteristics of charm, politeness and toughness as the Queen Mother, who was once described as “a marshmallow made on a welding machine”.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
The Duchess of Cambridge at the world premiere of Bond movie No Time To Die in September (Chris Jackson/PA)

Unusually, key former aides have spoken on the record as Kate approaches her milestone birthday, perhaps indicative of how the monarchy is increasingly conscious of the duchess’s future role.

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, who was private secretary to the Cambridges and the Duke of Sussex, and used to work for the Queen Mother, told The Times: “She takes time to talk to people. She is tough. She has got that Queen Mother feel in her, so that when things need doing, she is there to do them.”

Kate is a future Princess of Wales and, one day, just like the Queen Mother, is set to become a Queen consort.

G7 Summit
Kate, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen at the Eden Project in June (Oli Scarff/PA)

The Queen, who was put on doctor’s orders to rest in October, is just five years away from her 100th birthday and a month from reaching her Platinum Jubilee.

In what appears to be a monarchy in transition, seeing the Queen conducting video audiences from the confines of Windsor Castle has become the norm.

The Duke of Cambridge’s former university flatmate has carefully carved out her charity work since marrying William in 2011 and becoming an HRH.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Kate meets members of the Scouts during a visit to celebrate the Scouts PromiseToThePlanet campaign in Glasgow (Victoria Stewart/Daily Record/PA)

Gradually and patiently developing her role over the years, she has focused on mental health and the early years of childhood, and is known to meticulously research the issues facing the charities she works with.

In December, she took centre stage when she hosted a carol concert at Westminster Abbey to reflect on the “countless and previously unimaginable challenges” of the Covid crisis.

During the televised show, she put in a surprise performance to play the piano to accompany singer Tom Walker.

Together At Christmas community carol service
The Duchess of Cambridge talks to Mila Sneddon, six, ahead of the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey (Heathcliff O’Malley/PA)

Kate and William have faced personal challenges over the past year, dealing with the fallout from Megxit and the Sussexes’ bombshell Oprah interview.

The duchess was publicly singled out by the Duchess of Sussex in the primetime television show for allegedly making former Suits actress Meghan cry in the run-up to her wedding.

It was a disagreement over flower girl dresses and Meghan said the Palace failed to correct reports which said she left Kate in tears.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Twelve – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Kate and Meghan at Wimbledon in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kate, who has remained silent about the allegations, has often been hailed for her levelheadedness, her measured outlook, and her bubbly, kind nature.

Family life is sacrosanct to Kate, who is mother to eight-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis.

She remains close to her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and siblings Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, and had a happy home life growing up.

Catherine Elizabeth Middleton was born to the Middletons at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on January 9 1982.

She was christened at the parish church of St Andrew’s Bradfield in Berkshire on June 20 the same year.

Royalty – Prince William Graduation – St Andrews University
Kate Middleton during her graduation ceremony at St Andrews (Michael Dunlea/Daily Mail/PA)

Amman in Jordan was home to Kate and her family for a few years in the mid-1980s, where she attended a nursery school from the age of three, before the family returned to Berkshire.

At 13, she went to the exclusive private Marlborough College in Wiltshire, where she part-boarded.

She graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in history of art from St Andrews University, where she met and began dating William, whom she married at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

The Royal Wedding
William and Kate exchange rings in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She was dubbed “Waity Katie” for her patience during their long courtship, and was described by William in their engagement interview as having “a really naughty sense of humour”.

A keen photographer, the duchess usually takes the publicly released photos of her children to mark their birthdays – though the youngsters are not always so keen.

She joked: “Everyone’s like, ‘Mummy, please stop taking photographs’.”

