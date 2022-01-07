Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Kayne West hints at Yeezy collaboration with Balenciaga and Gap

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 2.24pm
Kayne West hints at collaboration with Balenciaga and GAP (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kanye West has hinted at a collaboration between his brand Yeezy, Gap and Balenciaga.

The musician and designer seemingly announced the launch on Instagram, posting an image of a document which contained the details of the three fashion brands and their signatures.

In the post, which did not have a caption, the text listed a clause relating to the “collaboration agreement”.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, appears to be hinting that the trio are planning a joint collection.

Commenting on the post, the official Yeezy Mafia account wrote “Yeezy x Gap x Balenciaga” with three eye emojis, teasing a possible collaboration.

The global superstar emerged as a player in the fashion industry when he premiered his clothing collaboration with Adidas, entitled Yeezy Season 1, including the hit Yeezy Boost trainers, in 2015.

In February, reality star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper citing irreconcilable differences that “continued to exist” between the pair.

On Friday, Julia Fox, 31, confirmed her romance with West after the pair met on New Year’s Eve in Miami.

Fox, who is Italian-American, shared a series of photos from their second date in which the couple are seen kissing passionately.

