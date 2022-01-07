Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Second arrest after man stabbed to death in busy road

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 8.42pm
Dariusz Wolosz (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Dariusz Wolosz (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police have arrested a second person as part of an investigation into the fatal stabbing of a man in a busy west London street.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of the murder of 46-year-old Dariusz Wolosz.

A 13-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday has been released on bail to a date in early February.

Mr Wolosz, who was Polish, was attacked near his home by a group of males following a row on Tavistock Road in West Drayton, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called by paramedics to reports of an injured man on the High Street in Yiewsley at 12.12am on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at 12.43am.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as stab wounds to the groin and chest.

Mr Wolosz’s family are said to be “distraught”.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them and said dash cam footage from passing cars may have captured the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “We believe Dariusz was attacked by a group of males in Tavistock Road following a verbal dispute. The group then fled in different directions.

“The area was busy at the time with passing traffic and people driving past could well have captured dash cam footage of the incident, and the moments leading up to it.

“Dariusz’s family are distraught and we are doing everything we can to support them at this time.

“I urge local people to check any doorbell and dash cameras – you may have captured something that could be very significant for us.”

Anyone who has information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 0063/04JAN.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

[[title]]

[[text]]

