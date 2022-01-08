Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Two drivers arrested after man killed in motorway collision

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 9.58am
(John Stillwell/PA)
(John Stillwell/PA)

Two motorists have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorway collision.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning after a crash involving a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a grey BMW 1 Series.

He was a passenger in the Vectra when it crashed into barriers near Junction 4 on the M11 in Redbridge, east London.

Three other men, including the driver, needed hospital treatment, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called at around 12.50am, police said. The family of the dead man have been informed.

A 22-year-old woman driving the BMW was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody.

The driver of the Vectra, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

One man travelling in the Vectra remains in critical condition while the conditions of the driver and another male passenger are not thought to be life-threatening.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or the moments beforehand is asked to call police on 101 or the witness line at Chadwell Heath Traffic garage on 020 8597 4874, quoting reference300/08jan.

