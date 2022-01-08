Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Webb, nine, watches James Webb telescope blast into space

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 10.02am Updated: January 8 2022, 10.58am
James Webb, 9, watched the James Webb telescope blast into space on Christmas Day (Webb Family/PA)
It will take the James Webb telescope just 30 days to reach the sun’s orbit, but for one little boy it will be the journey of a lifetime.

Barry and Sarah Webb met while studying physics at Nottingham Trent University.

So it was only natural for the pair to turn to their scientific backgrounds when trying to think of a name for their first child.

Hubble 31st birthday
The James Webb telescope will follow in the footsteps of the Hubble telescope launched 31 years ago (European Space Agency/PA)

The pair began discussing potential names around the same time the James Webb Space Telescope narrowly escaped being cancelled in 2011.

“We were aware of the space telescope from way back when it was originally due to launch in 2007,” Mr Webb said.

“We had James in 2012. The space telescope nearly got canned in 2011. But they managed to keep it afloat and keep it moving forwards.

“In late 2011 we were pondering names, and we were talking about the James Webb telescope.”

He said they chose a name after joking about the similarities between giving birth and space launches.

SCIENCE Telescope
(PA Graphics)

“Obviously with the last name being Webb, we decided to call him after that.

“We joked about (having James) being a significant scientific and engineering feat.”

The telescope had been due to launch not long after they named their son, but the project suffered repeated delays.

The Webbs had planned to take a family trip to French Guiana to watch the launch in person, but decided it was too risky after the launch date kept being put back.

Instead James and his extended family watched the launch at home on Christmas Day.

Mr Webb said his son even put down his new toys to watch the telescope ascend into space.

“It was Christmas Day so he was somewhat excited already,” he said.

“He showed his interest as a nine-year-old to be able to stop, put all his stuff down and watch it without bouncing off the walls for 10 minutes.

“He has definitely got a mathematical and scientific brain on his shoulders.”

