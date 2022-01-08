Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Avian malaria outbreak kills around 70% of Humboldt penguin colony at Dudley Zoo

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 12.50pm
A Humboldt penguin swims in its pond (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A Humboldt penguin swims in its pond (Andrew Milligan/PA)

An outbreak of avian malaria has killed more than two thirds of one of the largest Humboldt penguin colonies in the country at a British zoo, staff have said.

Keepers at Dudley Zoo in the West Midlands have been left “heartbroken” after around 50 of the 69 birds in their care succumbed to the parasitic disease.

A spokeswoman told the PA news agency that the situation was “still ongoing” on Saturday morning and around 70% of the colony had already been wiped out.

Penguins are particularly susceptible to avian malaria, which is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitos and cannot be passed from animals to humans.

Despite the best efforts of veterinary experts and zoo staff the outbreak could not be stopped.

Keepers are now working to treat the remaining birds and put in place preventative measures to “avoid (the) tragedy happening again”, the zoo said.

Humboldt penguins
Zoo keepers were devastated over the loss (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Derek Grove, zoo director, said: “We are all heartbroken with the huge loss in Penguin Bay and it’s been an especially distressing time for our bird team who have devoted years to their care.”

The West Midlands zoo said it has had a successful breeding programme for Humboldt penguins over the past 30 years.

Starting out with five hand-reared chicks in 1991, it had gone onto to grow one of the largest self-sustained colonies in the country, it said.

Mr Grove said penguins do not have natural resistance to the disease and it is not easily identifiable on tests, making the situation harder to control.

“Thankfully, occurrences like this are rare and in over three decades we’ve never experienced anything like it before,” he added.

“We do not know if last year’s unusual weather pattern has played a part, with wet and muggy weather not only impacting the penguin’s moulting season, but also increasing the risk of mosquitos – but what we do know is we now need to focus on continuing to treat the remaining birds and putting in place additional preventative measures to avoid this tragedy happening again.”

