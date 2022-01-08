Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Two teenagers charged with manslaughter and arson over fire death of woman, 88

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 2.08pm Updated: January 8 2022, 2.18pm
Josephine Smith (Met Police/PA)
Josephine Smith (Met Police/PA)

Two teenagers have been charged with manslaughter and arson after an 88-year-old woman was killed in a fire in east London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of a fire at a residential address in Queens Park Road, Romford, on October 28, before Josephine Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kai Cooper, 18, from Leatherhead, Surrey, and a 15-year-old boy from Southend, Essex, will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with manslaughter.

They are also charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

A firework was recovered from the scene, and a post-mortem gave the cause of Ms Smith’s death as smoke inhalation.

Both were also charged with assault by beating, relating to a separate offence on October 27 in High Road, Ilford.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]